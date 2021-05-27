Watch
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting 2 years later

Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Laquita Brown
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Ryan Keith Cox
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Tara Welch Gallagher
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Mary Louise Gayle
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Alexander Mikhail Gusev
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Joshua Hardy
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Michelle "Missy" Langer
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Richard Nettleton
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Katherine Nixon
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Chris Rapp
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Herbert ‘Bert’ Snelling
Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Robert ‘Bobby’ Williams
Posted at 9:14 AM, May 27, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – We are forever #VBStrong.

Monday, May 31 marks two years since the tragic mass shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that killed 12 people and injured four others.

Of the 12 victims, 11 of them worked for the city. News 3 remembers the men and women we lost on that tragic day:

The final investigation report into the shooting was released in March; no motive was found.

In 2020, the City of Virginia Beach created a special website for remembering the victims of the shooting. The city also adopted the forget-me-not flower to create a memorial at Mount Trashmore. The city’s Park & Landscape Services team created the special symbol to honor the victims of the shooting, their families and the entire Hampton Roads community.

This year, a sand sculpture point of reflection, inspired by the "Love for VB" forget-me-not flower, was installed on 24th Street at the Oceanfront on May 26 and remained open for viewing through Memorial Day weekend.

A temporary memorial was installed behind Building 15 at the municipal center. The city also painted the Love for VB symbol on Mount Trashmore's front facade, and the public was invited to write a message of hope or remembrance on a banner at the base of the hill.

A moment of silence took place on Friday, May 28 at 4:06 p.m., the time the first 911 call was received.

Click here for full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

