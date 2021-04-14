Husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim meets privatley with police hoping for more answers; closure

VIRGINIA BEACH - Jason Nixon, who lost his wife Kate, prepared Wednesday morning to meet with Virginia Beach police privately hoping to gain more answers about the 5-31-19 mass shooting at the Municipal Center.

"I am hoping they tell the truth and we get all the information," he says before entering an office building at Town Center.

The City of Virginia Beach called the meeting with Nixon after he received the Final Summary Investigation Report released last month where no motive was found. The City also stated they would return Kate Nixon's personal property.

"I learned nothing," he says walking out of the meeting.

Two and a half hours later Nixon and his sister Mandy walk out of the meeting visibly frustrated.

"I truly thought we were going for a new report, and new information and there is no new information," said Mandy.

"The investigation is not over, I gave them so much information and now they have to go follow up with it," Nixon says.

Nixon and his sister Mandy, as well as Delegate Kelly Fowler asked dozens of questions to police and said very little were answered.

"I feel like I am on a bike and keep turning and turning like merry go round that is going backwards," said Mandy.

Police told Nixon that they still have no motive as to why a city employee opened fired inside Building 2 of the Municipal Center, killing 12 employees, and wounding 5 others.

"You can't tell me someone goes and murders 12 people and has no motive," said Nixon.

Nixon didn't get Kate's personal journals as he hoped, the City told him that those are their property right now and they would have to contact the city attorney.

He did get crime scene photos of where Kate was murdered and drawings his three girls gave to their mom.

"We were under the assumption it would be all here for me," said Nixon. I am already angry and upset how much more angry can I get."

Nixon says police officials told him they would research the questions he asked, the same questions he has been asking for nearly two years, and would set up a meeting to discuss them at a later date.