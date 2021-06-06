Watch
Husky to make full recovery after being rescued from Virginia Beach high-rise apartment fire

Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 06, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Animal Control rescued a husky from a high-rise apartment fire Sunday morning.

Virginia Beach Fire Department tweeted that the fire took place at an apartment building on 34th Street and Pacific.

According to VBFD, the fire took place on the 15th floor. No injuries were reported, but a husky was rescued by animal control.

According to Animal Control, the husky did not suffer from any burns, however, suffered from smoke inhalation.

The pup was unconscious when the firefighter found him, but they immediately got him oxygen when they got him down to the street and the dog became alert and responsive.

The dog, named Igor, was taken to Bay Beach Vet Hospital for further treatment and his owners were notified. He is expected to make a full recovery.

