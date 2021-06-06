Husky to make full recovery after being rescued from Virginia Beach high-rise apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Animal Control rescued a husky from a high-rise apartment fire Sunday morning.

Virginia Beach Fire Department tweeted that the fire took place at an apartment building on 34th Street and Pacific.

According to VBFD, the fire took place on the 15th floor. No injuries were reported, but a husky was rescued by animal control.

One dog was resuscitated on scene and transported by VB Animal Control for further evaluation and treatment. Other pets were moved to a secure location until they could be reunited with their owners. — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) June 6, 2021

According to Animal Control, the husky did not suffer from any burns, however, suffered from smoke inhalation.

The pup was unconscious when the firefighter found him, but they immediately got him oxygen when they got him down to the street and the dog became alert and responsive.

The dog, named Igor, was taken to Bay Beach Vet Hospital for further treatment and his owners were notified. He is expected to make a full recovery.