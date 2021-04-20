Watch
I-264 shooting in Virginia Beach leads to police pursuit ending with crash in Chesapeake

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 16:27:33-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A shooting on Interstate 264 led to a police pursuit, ending in a crash, Tuesday afternoon.

State Police say around 2:42 p.m., they were advised by Virginia Beach Police of a shooting that had occurred on Interstate 264 westbound, west of Witchduck Road.

Officials say the person who was shot was able to pull over and call 911. A vehicle description was given and broadcasted and State Troopers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle.

Police say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit followed. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed in Chesapeake near Route 17 and Canal Drive. The driver then fled on foot.

According to officials, this is still an active crime scene.

