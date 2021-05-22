I-64 15th View entrance ramp gate in Norfolk scheduled to close daily

NORFOLK, Va. - The gate at the 15th View ramp onto Interstate 64 West from W. Ocean View Avenue is scheduled to begin closing daily for repairs.

Starting May 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the on-ramp will be closed.

When closed, drivers must access Interstate 64 westbound from the entry points on 4th View Street, Tidewater Drive, and Granby Street.

Norfolk officials say concrete barriers will be installed on W. Ocean View Ave. at the 15th View ramp as early as Monday. Drivers will no longer be able to turn left from W. Ocean View Avenue onto the exit ramp of Interstate 64 West to get onto the interstate.

Norfolk and VDOT say these modifications will encourage safe driving behavior by managing cut-through traffic during rush hour and preventing wrong-way entry onto the interstate via the exit ramp at 15th View Street.

These temporary modifications will be in place for the HRBT Expansion Project duration, which will be completed in 2025.

