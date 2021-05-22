Watch
News

Actions

I-64 15th View entrance ramp gate in Norfolk scheduled to close daily

items.[0].image.alt
City of Norfolk
Norfolk.png
thumbnail_image003 (2).jpg
Posted at 4:19 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 16:22:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The gate at the 15th View ramp onto Interstate 64 West from W. Ocean View Avenue is scheduled to begin closing daily for repairs.

Starting May 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the on-ramp will be closed.

When closed, drivers must access Interstate 64 westbound from the entry points on 4th View Street, Tidewater Drive, and Granby Street.

Norfolk officials say concrete barriers will be installed on W. Ocean View Ave. at the 15th View ramp as early as Monday. Drivers will no longer be able to turn left from W. Ocean View Avenue onto the exit ramp of Interstate 64 West to get onto the interstate.

Norfolk and VDOT say these modifications will encourage safe driving behavior by managing cut-through traffic during rush hour and preventing wrong-way entry onto the interstate via the exit ramp at 15th View Street.

These temporary modifications will be in place for the HRBT Expansion Project duration, which will be completed in 2025.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections