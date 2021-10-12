Watch
Tractor trailer crash spills fuel and causes four hour shutdown of I-64

Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 12, 2021
YORK COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are currently investigating a single vehicle crash that caused Interstate 64 to close for nearly four hours.

The crash happened at the 236.2 mile marker on Interstate 64 westbound at approximately 4:20 a.m.

James Q. Sutton, the driver of a 2018 Peterbuilt tractor trailer, was traveling westbound on interstate 64 when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway. The tractor trailer crossed over into the eastbound lanes of traffic right before running completely off the roadway and into a ditch.

The tractor trailer was carrying 200 gallons of fuel at the time and all of it was lost due to the crash. Hazmat was call to the scene to clean the spill while VDOT assisted with the rerouting of traffic.

Neither Sutton, or his female passenger, suffered any injuries. Officials say there was no indication of impairment of alcohol/drugs.

Sutton was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of vehicle.

All travel lanes were open at 8:21 a.m.

