I-64 widening, High Rise Bridge expansion project to impact travel

Posted at 5:49 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 17:49:04-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Drivers can expect travel to be delayed as VDOT crews work on the I-64 Southside widening and High Rise Bridge expansion project.

According to VDOT, motorists can expect overnight, single-lane closures with brief, intermittent stoppages, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as crews install new overhead sign structures across I-64 as follows:

  • I-64 east near Great Bridge Boulevard (approximate mile marker 292), Aug. 16
  • I-64 west between the High Rise Bridge and Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292), Aug. 17-18

Great Bridge Boulevard between Tennyson Street and the I-64 off-ramp will be closed nightly to all traffic, Aug. 14-18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Follow the following detour-
Traveling south on Great Bridge Boulevard:

  • Right on Booker Street
  • Left on Bainbridge Boulevard
  • Left on Dominion Boulevard
  • End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Boulevard

﻿Traveling north on Great Bridge Boulevard:

  • Left on Dominion Boulevard
  • Right on Bainbridge Boulevard
  • End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Boulevard

According to VDOT, there will be an overnight ramp closure on I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292), on Aug. 17-18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling on I-64 west toward Virginia Beach should follow detour signs utilizing:

  • Exit 291A to I-464 north
  • Exit 1 to I-64 east
  • Exit 291B to Route 168 south
  • Right exit to Great Bridge Boulevard

﻿There will be another overnight ramp closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Route 168 south (exit 291B), on Aug. 14-19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling on I-64 west should use the following detour:

  • Exit to I-464 north (exit 291A)
  • Exit right to I-64 east (exit 1)
  • Continue straight and exit right to Route 17/Route 168 south (exit 291B)
  • End detour

