I-64 widening, High Rise Bridge expansion project to impact travel

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Drivers can expect travel to be delayed as VDOT crews work on the I-64 Southside widening and High Rise Bridge expansion project.

According to VDOT, motorists can expect overnight, single-lane closures with brief, intermittent stoppages, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as crews install new overhead sign structures across I-64 as follows:

I-64 east near Great Bridge Boulevard (approximate mile marker 292), Aug. 16

I-64 west between the High Rise Bridge and Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292), Aug. 17-18

Great Bridge Boulevard between Tennyson Street and the I-64 off-ramp will be closed nightly to all traffic, Aug. 14-18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Follow the following detour-

Traveling south on Great Bridge Boulevard:



Right on Booker Street

Left on Bainbridge Boulevard

Left on Dominion Boulevard

End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Boulevard

﻿Traveling north on Great Bridge Boulevard:



Left on Dominion Boulevard

Right on Bainbridge Boulevard

End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Boulevard

According to VDOT, there will be an overnight ramp closure on I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292), on Aug. 17-18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling on I-64 west toward Virginia Beach should follow detour signs utilizing:



Exit 291A to I-464 north

Exit 1 to I-64 east

Exit 291B to Route 168 south

Right exit to Great Bridge Boulevard

﻿There will be another overnight ramp closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Route 168 south (exit 291B), on Aug. 14-19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling on I-64 west should use the following detour:

