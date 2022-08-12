I-64 widening, High Rise Bridge expansion project to impact travel

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Drivers can expect travel to be delayed as VDOT crews work on the I-64 Southside widening and High Rise Bridge expansion project.
According to VDOT, motorists can expect overnight, single-lane closures with brief, intermittent stoppages, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as crews install new overhead sign structures across I-64 as follows:
- I-64 east near Great Bridge Boulevard (approximate mile marker 292), Aug. 16
- I-64 west between the High Rise Bridge and Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292), Aug. 17-18
Great Bridge Boulevard between Tennyson Street and the I-64 off-ramp will be closed nightly to all traffic, Aug. 14-18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Follow the following detour-
Traveling south on Great Bridge Boulevard:
- Right on Booker Street
- Left on Bainbridge Boulevard
- Left on Dominion Boulevard
- End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Boulevard
Traveling north on Great Bridge Boulevard:
- Left on Dominion Boulevard
- Right on Bainbridge Boulevard
- End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Boulevard
According to VDOT, there will be an overnight ramp closure on I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292), on Aug. 17-18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Motorists traveling on I-64 west toward Virginia Beach should follow detour signs utilizing:
- Exit 291A to I-464 north
- Exit 1 to I-64 east
- Exit 291B to Route 168 south
- Right exit to Great Bridge Boulevard
There will be another overnight ramp closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Route 168 south (exit 291B), on Aug. 14-19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Motorists traveling on I-64 west should use the following detour:
- Exit to I-464 north (exit 291A)
- Exit right to I-64 east (exit 1)
- Continue straight and exit right to Route 17/Route 168 south (exit 291B)
- End detour