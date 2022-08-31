Watch Now
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia

Posted at 10:39 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 10:39:04-04

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Interstate 81 reopened in Augusta County, Virginia Tuesday afternoon following an early-morning tractor-trailer crash and HAZMAT spill, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

"Northbound Interstate 81 [was] closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised. "The incident was reported to the Virginia Department of Transportation about 4 a.m. today (Tuesday, August 30)."

A detour was in place to get drivers around the mess.

"Northbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 200 (Fairfield) in Rockbridge County. Drivers will follow Route 710 (Sterrett Road) east and then Route 11 north into Augusta County for about 13 miles, and rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 213," VDOT advised. "VDOT advises motorists to expect major delays in southern Augusta County and northern Rockbridge County on northbound I-81 and Route 11. Avoid this area if possible."

The driver of the crashed truck, Alex Calhoun of New Cumberland, Penn., was flown to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. State police issued Calhoun a summons for making an unsafe lane change.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

