I.C. Norcom High School placed on lockdown after reports of former student with weapon on campus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth is on an internal lockdown due to reports of a former student potentially carrying a weapon on campus.

Law enforcement is currently at the school searching for the student, according to a message sent to Norcom High School families by Principal Laguna Foster.

Foster's message reads as follows:

Good morning, I.C. Norcom families – This message is being sent on behalf of Principal Foster. Norcom High School is currently on an internal lockdown after administration was made aware that a former student was on campus and potentially carrying a weapon. Law enforcement is currently on the scene and searching for the student. We will update you when the lockdown has been lifted, but, as a reminder, no one will be allowed in or out of the building until that time. Thank you.

