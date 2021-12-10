Watch
I.C. Norcom High School placed on lockdown after reports of former student with weapon on campus

News 3
I.C. Norcom High School - Portsmouth
Posted at 9:46 AM, Dec 10, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth is on an internal lockdown due to reports of a former student potentially carrying a weapon on campus.

Law enforcement is currently at the school searching for the student, according to a message sent to Norcom High School families by Principal Laguna Foster.

Foster's message reads as follows:

Good morning, I.C. Norcom families – This message is being sent on behalf of Principal Foster. Norcom High School is currently on an internal lockdown after administration was made aware that a former student was on campus and potentially carrying a weapon. Law enforcement is currently on the scene and searching for the student. We will update you when the lockdown has been lifted, but, as a reminder, no one will be allowed in or out of the building until that time. Thank you. 

This is a developing story.

