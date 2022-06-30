'I had a hunch'; Chesapeake man wins more than $700K Virginia Lottery jackpot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake man is more than $700,000 richer after he matched all five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

Keith Boone said it wasn't a complete surprise to win — "I had a hunch," he told Virginia Lottery officials.

Boone picked the numbers 9-17-23-32-40 when he bought his ticket for the May 28 drawing at the Rite Aid on Gainsborough Square in Chesapeake. He told lottery officials he'd noticed those numbers hadn't come up in a while, so he selected them.

His picks won him the $712,544 jackpot.

“I remained calm,” he said. “I didn’t jump up and down.”

This isn't the first time Boone matched all five numbers to win big. In May of 1999, he won $100,000 in the old Cash 5 game.

“I always think positive!” he said.

To learn more about the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game, click here.