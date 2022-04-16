'I have broken down sometimes': Mortgage rates increase making it difficult for local first-time home buyers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - If you're a home buyer hoping for a break on home sale prices amid rising mortgage rates, it's likely not happening this year.

News 3 caught up with a realtor in Hampton Roads and a potential home buyer who said you have to be very competitive.

The housing market has been unforgiving for first-time home buyers like Margarita Gardner. With higher interest rates and her constantly being outbid, it was a constant struggle.

"I have broken down sometimes, and my realtor would just say, 'It's going to be OK; we're going to get through this,'" said Gardner.

What usually is a happy time searching for your first home became very stressful for Gardner.

"I'm practically in tears because it's just taking a long time. Then, the competition - there's a low quality of homes," said Gardner.

It took Gardner six months to purchase her first home; she's rented majority of her life.

But, like many other buyers, she experienced surging prices and bidding wars because of strong demand and a lack of available homes.

"I need a home with a first-floor bedroom. It's not a lot of them out there at this time, and this is not a good buying market. I've gotten discouraged, and I just thought about taking a break," said Gardner.

As inflation continues to rise, aspiring homeowners now a face a new challenge: Rising interest rates that are now at 5%.

"When interest rates go up to 5%, 6%, you're probably going to be looking at $2,200 to $2,400 a month," said realtor Barry Jenkins.

According to Jenkins, the average listed home price in Hampton Roads reached a record high of $405,000 just last month. As people's dollars are stretched thin because of inflation, Gardner said searching for a home makes it unaffordable.

"To win, I had to do things that I really didn't think I should do, but I had to do things to come out with more money," said Gardner.

Jenkins offered a bit of advice to those searching for a home.

"My best advice for someone to buy right now is to have an open conversation with your agent and your mortgage loan officer. The truth of the matter is, the data is cleared," said Jenkins.

When it comes to owning versus renting, News 3 asked Jenkins: Is it smart right now to buy? Or should people just rent?

"When you're renting, there's a landlord that's profiting off of your monthly rent, so by definition, it's always going to be more," said Jenkins.

"I've been renting for a very long time... for too long. It was time to buy," said Gardner.

According to realtors, as of now, they do not see the housing market rates and interest rates decreasing anytime soon. Also, when it comes to people renting, it has increased 20% across Hampton Roads.

