'I just don't think people care': Shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront over Memorial Day weekend leads to arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Oceanfront has seen increased traffic due to Memorial Day weekend.

According to witnesses, gunfire rang out at the Oceanfront Saturday night. Police confirmed to News 3 Sunday that the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue just before midnight.

They say the call was initiated by officers on patrol who heard multiple gunshots. Once on scene, they found a victim who had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital, where they are currently listed in critical condition.

Police identified the suspect as Lamont Walton, 21, of Virginia Beach and took him into custody within minutes of the shooting. He was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Concealed Weapon.

Business owners on Atlantic Avenue told News 3 this is not surprising — and one even said it's rare not to hear gunshots.

"Memorial Day weekend, this is what happens every year," said Kristina Goodwyn. "If it doesn't rain, they're going to shoot."

Goodwyn said she heard several shots just before midnight near 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue, but she said that's normal.

"It's sad, but it just happens more often than not," she said.

Goodwyn told us she's from the area, but is at the Oceanfront to enjoy family time for the holiday — something she says is now a little concerning.

"We do have kids, and we want them to come out and have a good time," she said. "They're teenagers, they're at that age where they kind of want to explore, but now we don't feel safe letting them out."

News 3 crews saw lots of cameras along the Oceanfront, and the Virginia Beach Police Department has a substation on location, but people say it's not enough.

"I don't think there's ever been an absence of the police presence," said Shana Mills, another Oceanfront visitor. "I just don't think that people care."

Walton is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.