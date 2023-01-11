"I love this job" new sheriff in York County lays out plans for the future

YORK COUNTY, Va. - There's a new sheriff in town in York County.

Ron Montgomery has been with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office for 48 years. The last two decades he served as chief deputy and now he has a new role: Sheriff. The previous sheriff Danny Diggs retired after 22 years of service on December 31.

“I’m not going to fix what’s not broken, we have an outstanding organization and we are just going to build on that and do things better,” said Montgomery.

He said he is focusing on community connection.

"That’s something I ask the deputies in the hallways every once in awhile. What did you do today to make York county a better place?” said Montgomery.

The Sheriff also said he plans to implement a new program- decals for residents' cars who may have different cognitive abilities. He said it's in an effort to make deputies aware and respond appropriately.

"I think that’ll be valuable for the community and for us as well,” said Montgomery.

The Sheriff told News 3 the future of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is one of continuing excellence.

“We’re going to continue to do the things of the last 22 years but we are going to try to add on and improve on it,” said Montgomery.

Sheriff Montgomery will serve until November of 2023, then he said he plans to run for a four-year term.