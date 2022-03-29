'I never thought this could happen to my family': Norfolk mom demands answers from police as son remains in critical condition after shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — One Norfolk mother is demanding answers from Norfolk Police after her son was badly hurt in a shooting.

News 3 caught up with the mom and she told us she is angry and that no one should have to experience what she's going through. Although her son is still alive, she told us doctors said it's a miracle.

"My son has years and years of surgeries and physical therapy that he's going to have to deal with at the age of 25," said Melissa Hall.

It's a night that changed 25-year-old Brandon Hall’s life. It happened Friday on Garfield Drive. Police found Brandon and his 22-year-old friend suffering from gunshot wounds.

"His whole abdomen was bleeding, so the bullet went through the chest and nicked his lung. He just had his tube taken out of his lung Monday; he was bleeding in his lung," said Melissa.

According to Melissa, Brandon was over at his friend’s house when an argument broke out between Brandon's friend and his friend’s neighbor, 34-year-old Sean Knight. As Brandon tried to calm the situation, Knight shot Brandon and his friend.

"He's still in the ICU. It's a miracle he's still alive, but it's a senseless act that shouldn't even happened," said Melissa.

As she fights back her tears, she tells News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones Brandon has been unconscious in the hospital since Friday and is unable to breathe on his own. She's demanding answers from police and raises concerns about the investigation.

"Nobody is saying anything or calling me or nothing. I don't know how many times I can call - I left my name; I left my number. I'm at my last end," said Melissa.

She wants to know why police didn’t notify her the night of the incident, why they haven't checked on her son in the hospital and why there has been a long wait for a detective to be assigned to the case.

However, she said she's able to share some good news.

"They took him off the ventilator. He is now awake, and before I came down here, I was able to say, 'Brandon, I'll be right back, and he said, 'OK.' Those are the best words and feelings I have as a mother," Melissa said.

She created a GoFundMe to help cover his medical bills, and the community is stepping in to show support. If you'd like to donate, click here.

"He's going to need a wheelchair, a walker. Physical therapy is not cheap, and he's going to need surgeries. Every penny is going towards my son," she said.

But her desperate plea to the community when it comes to stopping gun violence is: "I wish people would just stop shooting for the hell of it."

News 3 reached out to the detective on this case but we have not heard back.

Brandon's mom also told us he is expected to be released from the hospital in 5-6 weeks, but he will have to go through physical therapy and learn how to walk again. His friend is also expected to be OK.