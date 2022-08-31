“I wasn’t going to let this go”: Chesapeake mother relieved after arrest of daughter’s teacher for assault

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Court documents reveal Chesapeake elementary school teacher Janice Maw was arrested on August 30 on misdemeanor charges of assault and battery on two minors.

Mother Elizabeth Leemon says she filed charges against Maw in June after she said she abused her 11-year-old daughter Christina inside the classroom at Grassfield Elementary School.

“I was told the teacher had a spray bottle of water she would keep in the car, and she would spray these kids in face with the water bottle when they got too excited,” Leemon said wiping away tears. “She told me the teacher would squeeze my daughter’s mouth and scream at her face.”

Chesapeake Public Schools has placed the teacher on administrative leave. The spokesperson said the school district and CPS conducted their own investigation and did not find any wrongdoing.

“The School Division can confirm that misdemeanor allegations of assault and battery have been made by a student’s parent and that Ms. Maw has been placed on administrative leave. This does not imply that the School Division has made a finding of wrongdoing. Chesapeake Public Schools and Child Protective Services investigated these allegations previously and believed them to be unfounded.



“Our practice is that we do not comment further on such situations because the matter involves personnel and a student. The safety of our students is our top priority, and Chesapeake Public Schools expects all employees to act with the utmost professionalism to provide a positive learning environment for all students.” Dr. Chris Vail, Chesapeake Public Schools

News 3 reached out to the teacher for comment but when reporter Antoinette DelBel identified herself, she immediately hung up.

Maw is out on bond right now and will be in court for an arraignment on September 7 at 9 a.m.