IKEA Norfolk to host 'College Shopping Night' for high school seniors preparing to enter college

Night will include activities and giveaways
Mark Lennihan/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ikea logo is shown on the side of the warehouse-sized store during the grand opening of New York City's first Ikea on Wednesday, June 18, 2008 in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn. The Swedish-based retailer, which sells easy-assembly furniture and housewares, has 34 other stores in the United States. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
IKEA
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jun 22, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - To prepare high school graduates to head to college, IKEA is hosting a college shopping night.

IKEA Norfolk invites high school seniors to the store on Thursday, June 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. for the exclusive shopping night.

IKEA says the night will include activities and giveaways, including, a free travel mug for the first 50 students.

Students will also receive a free hot dog or veggie dog from the store's bistro.

If students complete the "College Essentials Scavenger Hunt," they can enter to win a mini-fridge.

During this night the store will also have a sale for up to 80% off in the As-Is department.

Students must show proof of high school senior status, college ID, or college enrollment to participate.

