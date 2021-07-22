Watch
IKEA Norfolk's Teacher Appreciation Day gives back to local students

NORFOLK, Va. - IKEA Norfolk is helping teachers kick off the 2021-22 school year with a Teacher Appreciation Day Thursday, July 29.

According to a release from the store, the event starts at 10:30 a.m. and features sales, activities and giveaways, including a chance to win free gifts, furniture and a $250 IKEA gift card.

Teachers can also create a unique nameplate for their desks and enjoy a free hot dog from IKEA's restaurant.

The event is also supporting local students in need with a donation drive. School, art and hygiene supplies are some of the drive's most-needed items, some of which will be available for purchase at IKEA.

A teacher ID is required for entry. To sign up for a time slot and learn more, click here.

