IKEA unveils mermaid in Norfolk to celebrate International Mermaid Day

NORFOLK, Va. - Monday, March 29 marks International Mermaid Day.

To celebrate, IKEA Norfolk has unveiled the latest addition to the collection of mermaids in the City of Norfolk.

The mermaid sculpture was designed by Georgia Mason, who has painted more than 40 of the mermaids in Norfolk.

Mason was able to create a traditional Swedish design for the mermaid with IKEA's iconic colors with the help of input from IKEA coworkers.

“As we near the second anniversary of our grand opening here in Norfolk, we are excited to have a permanent symbol of our City here at the store,” Market Manager Charlie Plisco said.

IKEA Norfolk has named the mermaid “Sjöjungfrun,” which is the Swedish word for mermaid.

To celebrate the addition of the new Mermaid to Norfolk, IKEA has a mermaid scavenger hunt set up for kids in the store through April 4.

The tradition of mermaid sculptures in Norfolk began more than 20 years ago.

