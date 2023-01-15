'Illegally procured weapons' seized from home: Virginia Beach Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An adult male has been arrested and is now facing multiple charges relating to the possession of drugs and firearms, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations collaborated to investigate a tip about someone “illegally manufacturing and selling automatic firearms, illegally importing and selling suppressors, and illegally importing and selling Glock ‘switches’ that convert a semi-automatic pistol to function in full auto mode,” according to VBPD Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a federal search warrant was executed, and an adult male was taken into custody, said Chief Neudigate. The man has been identified as 35-year-old John Dane of Virginia Beach.

Chief Neudigate said after searching Dane’s residence, authorities found and seized the following: illegal automatic firearms, suppressors, Glock switches, additional firearms components, and suspected methamphetamine.

Dane faces the following charges, according to VBPD: possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes, importation/sale of a trigger activator, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics, and possession of schedule I/II narcotics.

Chief Neudigate says the collaborative effort resulted in a successful operation.

“This joint operation moved with haste to remove a large number of illegally procured weapons from our streets,” said Chief Neudigate. “We’re grateful for the partnerships and resources our federal partners bring to bear to ensure that those that contribute to gun violence in the City of Virginia Beach are held accountable.”