Watch Now
News

Actions

'I’m floating on cloud nine:' Virginia woman wins $2 million in lottery

Marsha Rollins.jpg
Virginia Lottery
Marsha Rollins
Marsha Rollins.jpg
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 18:19:47-04

QUINTON, Va. — A New Kent woman is $2 million richer after playing—and winning—a Virginia Lottery scratch-off game.

Marsha Rollins, of Quinton, was on the phone with her fiance when she scratched the ticket, revealing she'd won, according to the Lottery.

“I never went to sleep. I was up all night!" she said.

Lottery officials said there are still two more prizes to be claimed.

"Ms. Rollins had the choice of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,250,000 before taxes," officials said. "She chose the cash option."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV