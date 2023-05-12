'I’m floating on cloud nine:' Virginia woman wins $2 million in lottery

QUINTON, Va. — A New Kent woman is $2 million richer after playing—and winning—a Virginia Lottery scratch-off game.

Marsha Rollins, of Quinton, was on the phone with her fiance when she scratched the ticket, revealing she'd won, according to the Lottery.

“I never went to sleep. I was up all night!" she said.

Lottery officials said there are still two more prizes to be claimed.

"Ms. Rollins had the choice of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,250,000 before taxes," officials said. "She chose the cash option."