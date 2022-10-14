" I'm happy to be back:" USS Kearsarge returns after 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — Welcome back! Thursday was homecoming day for the USS Kearsarge. The sailors and marines returned home to open arms, after seven long months of deployment. News 3's Kelsey Jones was pier-side when they left and when they came back.

Thursday was a special day for families, and the rain they saw did not stop them from greeting their loved ones. But this reunion couldn't have fallen on a more perfect day. Thursday was the Navy's 247th birthday.

Families said they were excited to be reunited with their loved ones. Kisses and many hugs were given to Sailors and Marines as they come off the USS Kearsarge. Families lined the pier anxious to see their loved ones in person again.

"It was very difficult to say goodbye but I'm happy to be back," said Spencer Boone who is excited to be back from deployment

More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the Kearsarge supported a wide range of assignments and exercises to help increase combat readiness and crisis capabilities. As many waited with welcoming arms, one little girl, Amayah Ervin, was happy her dad is home now for good.

"I really miss him. I really miss his humor, too. I like watching a lot of Marvel movies with him...that's our thing," Ervin said. When I see him I'm just going to hug him a lot."

For one retired Navy leader, this is a full-circle moment for him. Sixteen years ago Ben Dukes' daughter saw him off as he boarded the USS Ross here in the Mermaid City. But on Thursday, he was waiting for her arrival.

"I'm so happy for her that she's completed a military deployment," Dukes said. "She wasn't looking forward to it but at the same time, she was. I'm glad she's been successful while doing it."

The Kearsarge commanding officer, Captain Aaron Kelley, said the family members back on the home front were crucial to the ship's success during its long voyage.

"We couldn't have performed to the levels and achieved so much without the love and support of our families and friends," said Kelley said.

The USS Arlington and the USS Gunston Hall were also scheduled to return Thursday.

