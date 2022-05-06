‘I’m living proof that it is real’: COVID-19 long hauler shares her story

NORFOLK, Va. – Danie Taylor, 58, contracted COVID-19 in November 2020 and is still experiencing symptoms two years later.

It’s called long COVID and is affecting millions of Americans.

Taylor says when she was first diagnosed, she was hospitalized for two weeks. The virus attacked her kidneys, and she now has Stage 4 kidney failure. She says her joints ache, she has chest pains and she often wakes up in the middle of night coughing.

She wants to share her story to remind people that the pandemic is not over and urge people to take precautions.

“I’ve heard so many people say it’s not real, but I’m living proof that it is real,” Taylor said.

Taylor is fully vaccinated now. The vaccine was not available when she got COVID.