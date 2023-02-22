'I’m so excited!' Norfolk man wins $300,000 from lottery ticket

NORFOLK, Va. — It was a warm Sunday afternoon, and Thomas Kirsch of Norfolk was preparing for a cookout.

He said he just needed to buy some charcoal, so he went to the Food Lion at 2401 Colley Avenue in Norfolk. While he was there, he bought a $300,000 Jumbo Cash scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

That ticket ended up winning the $300,000 top prize.

“I’m so excited!” he later told Virginia Lottery officials. “We just couldn’t believe it!”

He is the first top prize winner in the $300,000 Jumbo Cash game, which means two more top prizes in that game remain unclaimed. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 816,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.79.

And how was the cookout after scratching that top prize ticket?

“It was great!” the retiree said. “The rain stopped just in time.”