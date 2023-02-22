Watch Now
News

Actions

'I’m so excited!' Norfolk man wins $300,000 from lottery ticket

Norfolk man wins $300,000 from lottery ticket
Va Lottery/Website
Norfolk man wins $300,000 from lottery ticket
Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 12:08:21-05

NORFOLK, Va. — It was a warm Sunday afternoon, and Thomas Kirsch of Norfolk was preparing for a cookout.

He said he just needed to buy some charcoal, so he went to the Food Lion at 2401 Colley Avenue in Norfolk. While he was there, he bought a $300,000 Jumbo Cash scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

That ticket ended up winning the $300,000 top prize.

“I’m so excited!” he later told Virginia Lottery officials. “We just couldn’t believe it!”

He is the first top prize winner in the $300,000 Jumbo Cash game, which means two more top prizes in that game remain unclaimed. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 816,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.79.

And how was the cookout after scratching that top prize ticket?

“It was great!” the retiree said. “The rain stopped just in time.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV