'I'm super excited:' IOW coffee shop reopening after community steps in to help

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — To say Chemere Wells is happy to be back making drinks in her coffee shop may be an understatement.

“I’m super excited," Wells said.

Wells is the owner of 54 Beans in Isle of Wight County.

In October, the popular coffee shop had to temporarily close because Wells got behind on her rent, ultimately as a result of her breast cancer diagnosis.

As of Nov. 9, however, she was able to prepare to reopen. The reopening is more than just opening the doors. Wells is also opening up to new opportunities.

“We are looking into grant opportunities and we are also gathering other local business initiatives and helping them get involved with sustainability projects. Also, working with other nonprofits as well," said Wells.

She did everything she could to keep the business open after being diagnosed with breast cancer, but it wasn’t enough and eventually the landlord seized the property until she could start paying rent again.

The business was closed for about a month and in that time around $20,000 was raised through a GoFundMe account to help her.

Once she was able to get the keys back and start preparing to reopen, her first priority was her plants.

“I ran to the the babies, the plants, and revived them. But, we had to order supplies, we had to talk to the crew because it’s been a month and I don’t expect anybody to wait on me. So, I had to figure out my staffing situation, order coffee," said Wells.

Her business partner, Jamilia Shipman, said the landlord was as happy to give the keys back to Wells as Wells was to get them back.

“They’ve been great partners. They’ve worked with Chemere," said Shipman.

Both she and Wells are thankful for the community support, some of which they said was due to News 3’s story in October about the business's struggle.

“So many people came up to us and let us know that they saw this aired. That really was a game-changer," said Shipman.

A grand reopening celebration was planned for Nov. 12. You can find the coffee shop's hours on the shop's Facebook and Instagram pages.