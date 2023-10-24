Isle of Wight coffee shop closes after owner's cancer diagnosis; Community raising money to help

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Standing outside 54 Beans on a Tuesday morning, owner Chemerre Wells could only look in but was not shy about talking about her struggle.

“In between trying to run a business and fight for my life, things fell through the cracks," Wells said.

The coffee shop had been temporarily closed at the time because Wells had gotten behind on her rent as a result of her breast cancer diagnosis and the property owner seized the property.

Wells said she did everything she could to keep the doors open.

“There were times when I wasn’t able to come to the shop which means I had to pay my employees more which means the labor was way higher than I had anticipated. Honestly, I just didn’t have a plan for it. So, if it was between paying the girls and paying the rent, I paid the girls," said Wells.

After hearing about her having to close, in a span of a few weeks, her friends, and many other people, raised more than $8,000 through a GoFundMe account to help her catch up on her rent.

“I think it actually defines what community is. The vision for 54 Beans was to serve the community. So, when life happened to Chemerre the community turned around and served her," said Wells' friend, Eyvondra Deberry.

“My favorite is a wellness tea that’s served here, so I can’t wait to get my cup and cross my legs and journal a little bit about what we’ve experienced as a community," Wells' friend Jamilia Shipman said.

Wells said the community support was unexpected.

“To see the reaction, just super overwhelming. I had no idea people would care," Wells said.

She now has what she calls some sustainability plans to help keep the business going once it reopens.

As of Oct. 24, Wells hoped to re-open sometime in November with a grand re-opening celebration.