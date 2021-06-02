In last debate, McAuliffe's opponents say he won't inspire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Terry McAuliffe's opponents in the Democratic nomination contest for Virginia governor sought to make the case during the final primary season debate that he won't energize voters in November.

Meanwhile the frontrunning former governor focused on his record and GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin.

The televised, hour-long debate at Christopher Newport University in Newport News on Tuesday night was the fourth and final one before next week's primary.

Republicans, who will be looking this fall to break a more than decade-long losing streak in statewide elections, picked their gubernatorial nominee at an unassembled convention in May.

