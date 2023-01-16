In-N-Out Burger heading east, restaurants opening in Tennessee

The California-based In-N-Out Burger chain has announced plans for its most eastward expansion to date, with plans to open restaurants and a corporate hub in Tennessee.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner and president, said in a statement. “For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. ... We very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in the Volunteer State.”

The new fast-food restaurants in Tennessee are expected to first open in the Nashville area in 2026, according to the family-owned company. The plans include an “Eastern territory office” that will be headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee broke news about the chain’s expansion.

“It means a lot of opportunity and a lot of jobs for a lot of Tennesseans,” Lee said. “Welcome, In-N-Out Burger, you’re going to love it here.”

In-N-Out currently has locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.