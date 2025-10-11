Arber Day Festival provides free trees in Norfolk

The Arbor Day Festival is a collaboration between Norfolk Parks and Recreation and multiple local organizations including the Norfolk Botanical Gardens and Coastal Virginia Sierra Club.

Norfolk residents lined up Saturday morning to adopt trees of their own provided for free at the event in Lafayette Park.

Despite the gray weather, Arbor Day was a bright display of Norfolk and the community's care for nature within the city.

"We have vendors come out and we talk about the utility of trees. Norfolk Botanical Gardens, other nature-based groups too, help out and advertise the importance of trees in our community here in Norfolk," Steven Traylor said.

"It's a great day, the second Saturday in October to coincide with the best planting season, it's actually the dormant season here in Southeast Virginia," Traylor said.

The festival also included music from Sound Waves of Hampton Roads and the students from the Academy for Discovery at Lakewood Strings.

Plus, Master Gardeners Norfolk had a wide variety of plants for sale at the festival too.