A sea of purple: Hundreds walk in Chesapeake to end Alzheimer's Disease

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A sea of purple could be seen at Chesapeake City Park Saturday morning, with hundreds participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The walk kicked off with a ceremony, where those who have personal connections to the disease spoke. Some were survivors others were caregivers or those who lost a loved one to Alzheimer's.

The walk is part of the Alzheimer's Assocation's Southeastern Virginia Chapter with the goal of raising $350,000.

News 3's Jay Greene was the emcee for Saturday's event.

