Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

'After School Satan Club' meeting canceled by City of Chesapeake

After School Sa
After School Satan Club
After School Satan Club
After School Sa
Posted at 5:56 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 17:56:01-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — We're seeing new developments between the city of Chesapeake and a controversial after-school club.

The Satanic Temple shared on social media that Thursday's meeting of the 'After School Satan Club' at Indian River Library had been canceled by the city.

Social media post made by 'thesatanictemple' on Instagram
Social media post made by 'thesatanictemple' on Instagram

Club leaders believe this is unconstitutional.

The city says their policies require groups to assure that events don't pose a threat to public health, safety or welfare. Their full response can be found below.

"The City has adopted uniform policies and user agreements which set forth the requirements, parameters, and expectations necessary to assure that events do not pose a threat to public health, safety or welfare or otherwise disrupt City operations.  Individuals or organizations failing to comply with these polices and/or agreements are subject to having their facility usage cancelled by the City."

City leaders wouldn't say how this meeting violated those policies.

They say they sent specific details to the Satan Club, but would not share those elsewhere.

We've reached out to the Satan Club for comment and have not heard back.

After School Sa

News

Chesapeake School Board votes 'After School Satan Club' can stay

Leondra Head
5:50 PM, Feb 27, 2023

Non-exempt clubs must pay fees to use Chesapeake school property, board votes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV