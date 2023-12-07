Bald eagle to be released into the wild weeks after it was found hurt in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Wildlife Center of Virginia is inviting the public to celebrate a recent success story: the rehabilitation of a bald eagle who’s being released back into the wild on Thursday.

On Oct. 23, a call came in about a Bald Eagle who was down and unable to fly. The next day, the eagle was transferred to the center for evaluation.

The center said the eagle had ulcers in its eyes, a broken talon, lesions on each foot, and was suffering from dehydration, among other things. Evaluators also made note of the eagle’s very high lead level, which they say could cause permanent neurologic damage.

Since then, the eagle's lead levels have significantly decreased, and recent bloodwork showed normal limits. The center noticed an improvement in its stamina and ability to fly.

The eagle is being released into the wild on Thursday, Dec. 7 at Oak Grove Lake Park, located at 409 Byron Street in Chesapeake.

If you plan on attending, the center asks that you email them at RSVP@wildlifecenter.org with the number of people in your party.

The release will take place rain or shine, but if there’s lightning, an update will be posted here and emailed to those who RSVPed.