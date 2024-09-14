Chesapeake deputies pull FedEx jet to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — At least a hundred teams competed in the Dulles Plane Day Pull at Dulles International Airport on Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics Virginia.

The teams compete to see who can pull a FedEx Airbus plane the fastest for a distance of 12 feet.

Included in the competition were members of the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, who pulled the plane the fastest—5.9 seconds.

The win marks the 15th consecutive win for the sheriff's office.

In addition, they also raised $11,500 for Special Olympics Virginia.