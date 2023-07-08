Chesapeake firefighters rescue 1 person from house fire Saturday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake firefighters rescued one person from a house fire Saturday morning.

The call came in just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Kennedy Street which is in the South Norfolk area of the city.

The fire department said a neighbor was the one who called 911 after seeing smoke in a window. They said a person was inside the home in bed.

When crews got to the scene, they went into the home and rescued the person.

Crews quickly put the fire out, and no one was hurt, according to the fire department.

An investigation is underway into how the fire started.