Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Chesapeake firefighters rescue 1 person from house fire Saturday morning

710525762.jpg
Chesapeake Fire Department
Chesapeake firefighters rescued one person from a house fire on July 8, 2023, in the 2000 block of Kennedy Avenue.
710525762.jpg
Screenshot_20230708_122759_Messages.jpg
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 12:53:47-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake firefighters rescued one person from a house fire Saturday morning.

The call came in just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Kennedy Street which is in the South Norfolk area of the city.

The fire department said a neighbor was the one who called 911 after seeing smoke in a window. They said a person was inside the home in bed.

When crews got to the scene, they went into the home and rescued the person.

Crews quickly put the fire out, and no one was hurt, according to the fire department.

An investigation is underway into how the fire started.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV