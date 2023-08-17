Chesapeake gets new, state-of-the-art fire station

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake is building a new, state-of-the-art fire station. Leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the new facility.

It will be located on the corner of Shipyard Road and Moses Grandy Trail, in the heart of Deep Creek.

The station will be more than twice the size of the current building.

Fire department leaders said the new location will give crews the opportunity to train using the existing stormwater pond.

There's no word on when the new station will be completed.