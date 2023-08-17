Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Chesapeake gets new, state-of-the-art fire station

CH Fire station groundbreaking 4.jpg
CH Fire station groundbreaking 3.jpg
CH Fire station groundbreaking 11.jpg
CH Fire station groundbreaking 7.jpg
CH Fire station groundbreaking.jpg
Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 14:38:15-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake is building a new, state-of-the-art fire station. Leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the new facility.

It will be located on the corner of Shipyard Road and Moses Grandy Trail, in the heart of Deep Creek.

The station will be more than twice the size of the current building.

Fire department leaders said the new location will give crews the opportunity to train using the existing stormwater pond.

There's no word on when the new station will be completed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV