Chesapeake Police Dept. help rescue bald eagle off busy road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bald eagle has another chance at life after being rescued near a busy intersection.

Animal Control Officer Barlow and Police Officer M. Chappelle responded to a distressing situation involving a bald eagle on Monday, the police department explained in a Facebook post on Monday.

The injured eagle was found on Volvo Parkway near Crossways Blvd.

Public Works ensured the eagle was not hit until it could be safely rescued.

Military 'We need to be wary:' Navy Rear Admiral on lessons learned since 9/11 Blaine Stewart

ACO Barlow was able to safely remove the injured eagle from the roadway, ensuring its safety and well-being.

"Recognizing the significance of this remarkable bird, the Chesapeake Police Department made it a priority to transport the bald eagle to a wildlife rehabber, providing it with a chance to heal and, once again, soar through the skies," wrote in the Chesapeake Police Dept. in a Facebook post. "In the spirit of community and service, the Chesapeake Police Department invites all individuals who share our commitment to making a positive difference in our community to consider joining our ranks. If you are inspired by the actions of our officers and are ready to serve the Chesapeake community, we encourage you to explore career opportunities with us."