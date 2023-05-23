Chesapeake police investigating reported gunshots near Dunedin Park

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police were investigating after a report of gunshots near Dunedin Park Monday night.

Police said they got the call just before 6:30 p.m. from the 3300 block of Dunedin Drive. An officer in the area heard the shots and found the scene.

The officer found two vehicles had been struck by gunfire, police said.

No one was shot, but police said a person in one of the vehicles did have an injury. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe there was an additional third vehicle at the scene when multiple people began shooting at each other, but it was gone by the time officers got there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.