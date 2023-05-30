Watch Now
Chesapeake teacher named Virginia Computer Science Teacher of the Year

Caren Daniel
Posted at 6:56 PM, May 30, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teacher from Chesapeake is being honored with a state award.

Caren Daniel, from Hugo Owens Middle School, has been named Virginia's Computer Science Teacher of the Year.

The honor is given out every year by the Virginia Department of Education.

The Chesapeake School District said Daniel has been instrumental in the launch of the middle school computer science program. She also sponsors a coding club and a robotics club, giving students the chance to learn about science and technology.

