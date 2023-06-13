Watch Now
Chesapeake treasurer Barbara Carraway to retire

Chesapeake Treasurer Barbara Carraway talks to News 3 about the City Manager's Office trying to take away some of her power.
Wayne Pellenberg
Posted at 11:52 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 23:52:28-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Treasurer Barbara Carraway will retire on June 30, according to a release from the city.

Carraway was first elected in 1989.

In May, Chesapeake City Council voted 9 to 0 to take power away from Carraway, citing problems in the office and calling the move an emergency action.

In an interview at the time with News 3's Margaret Kavanagh, Carraway said she was shocked by the allegations.

The ordinance was sent to the mayor and city council from City Manager Christopher Price’s office, requesting to reassign certain duties and functions of the city treasurer to departments in the purview of the city manager.

It states over the last few years, there’s been a steady decline in service coming from the treasurer’s office.

Carraway told News 3 the allegations against her office were not true.

