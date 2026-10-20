Chesapeake wellness group steps up with support young adult mental health

CHESAPEAKE, Va. —

A new CDC report shows mental health struggles among young adults are on the rise — and a Chesapeake wellness organization is working to make sure people know where to turn.

The report, released this month, found that adults ages 18 to 29 experiencing frequent mental distress jumped from about 13% in 2012 to more than 21% in 2024.

Meliora Wellness & Harmony, based in Chesapeake, is reaching out to community members this month to share what resources are available.

Co-founders Mercedes Santos-Bell and Thomas Bell say much of the distress seen in young adults today stems from the isolation and lack of social coping skills that developed during the pandemic.

"That part of their life, when COVID hit, they were not able to develop some of the skills that are needed now that they are older to handle life stressors in a more positive way," said Mercedes Santos-Bell, co-founder and clinical director of Meliora Wellness & Harmony.

The CDC identifies physical activity as one evidence-based way to improve mental health and overall quality of life.

Santos-Bell said small steps can make a real difference.

"So checking in with yourself and asking yourself what do I need right now," Santos-Bell said. "For somebody going for a walk, getting some fresh air can be really, really helpful."

Santos-Bell also had a message for those who may be hesitant to reach out.

"I would like to send a message to teenagers and young adults: you don't have to wait for a crisis to seek help," Santos-Bell said.

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