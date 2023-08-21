Chesapeake woman accused of sexual relations with twin 15-year-old boys

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - — A 37-year-old Chesapeake woman allegedly had sexual relations with twin 15-year-old boys she knew, according to court documents obtained by News 3.

Ashleigh Watts, 37, is facing three felony counts of indecency with a child following her arrest last week.

According to court documents, Watts' husband, Andrew Watts, had initially discovered her with one of the boys in their home on Feb. 17. Andrew Watts said he found his wife topless with the boy laying on the couch next to her, "pretending to be asleep".

At the time, the boy said that he was invited over by Watts to smoke marijuana.

A neighbor told the boys' father that one of the boys had been having sex with Watts since June 2022, that they were in love, and that she was going to leave her husband when the boy turned 17, according to the court documents.

After their relationship was discovered, the boy ran away from home, and was found weeks later in Watts' bedroom.

The other boy had also been invited over by Watts and told police that she would attempt to touch him inappropriately, according to the documents.

Court records claim Watts had a very close relationship with the alleged victims' family, so much so they had an "open door policy."

The case is scheduled to go to trial in October.