Community baby shower in Chesapeake connects new parents to supplies, info

Posted at 6:03 PM, Dec 13, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A community baby shower in Chesapeake on Wednesday aimed to help new parents give their little ones a healthy start.

Southeastern Virginia Health System partnered with Aetna for the event. It featured giveaways of items like diapers, bags and stuffed animals. There was also information on health insurance and necessary medical appointments.

Organizers said they wanted to show new parents they’re not alone.

A parent talks with an Aetna representative at a community baby shower in Chesapeake on Wednesday.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for mothers, for fathers, but we just want to let them know that we are here for them,” said Shelby Williams, marketing director for Southeastern Virginia Health System. “We want to provide the extra support that’s needed during the holidays.”

Even if new parents couldn’t make Thursday’s shower, Williams said they can reach out to Southeastern Virginia Health System to get more information on health resources.

