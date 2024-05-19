Crash on Route 58/I-664 ramp in Chesapeake leaves 1 dead, VSP says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating after a crash left one person dead in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.

State Police said a vehicle was heading east on the Route 58 ramp to northbound I-664 when it went off the side of the ramp into some trees. It happened just before 3 p.m.

The driver, who was the only one inside the vehicle, died at the scene, State Police said in a release. They did not release the driver's name as they are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.

State Police said they are still investigating what led up to the crash, but no other vehicles were involved.