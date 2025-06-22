Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 68-year-old Chesapeake woman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are searching for Doreathea Cowell, 68.

Sunday morning, Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Cowell on behalf of Chesapeake Police.

According to Chesapeake Police, Cowell was last seen around 11:15 p.m. June 21 in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Blvd. She is approximately 5 ft., 7 in. tall and 262 pounds with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

Cowell has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and diabetes and requires medication that she does not have with her, police say. She is known to frequent Military Hwy.

Police also note that her natural hair color is gray but she "has since shaved her head bald."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Police. Citizens may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com or on your smartphone app store P3tips.