Deadly shooting leaves vehicles, home with bullet holes in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man was shot and killed in a Chesapeake neighborhood off Campostella Road, early Saturday morning, according to police.

According to a release, officers were called to Parkside Drive around 3:30 a.m. and located a man with a gunshot wound. Officers and medics worked to treat the man before he was taken to the hospital, where police say he died.

Chesapeake Police say they do not know who fired the gun that killed the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors who spoke with News 3 say they heard several gunshots and awoke to bullet holes in vehicles and at least one home.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can leave an anonymous tip.

