Fire displaces several families at MacDonald Manor apartments in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several families were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Chesapeake Sunday night.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said they got the call around 6:10 p.m. from the MacDonald Manor apartments, near Providence Road and S. Military Highway.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived.

All of the residents got out, and there were no injuries, according to the fire department. Eleven children and six adults were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire damaged a total of seven apartments.

Investigators said the fire started due to an electrical malfunction in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment. It was ruled accidental.