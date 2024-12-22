Gas leak shuts down shopping center in Western Branch area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department is asking people to avoid the Stonebridge Plaza Shopping Center off Portsmouth Boulevard in the Western Branch area due to a gas leak.

Around 8:50 p.m., crews were called to a gas leak after a vehicle reportedly hit a gas meter, causing a leak.

Crews from Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Suffolk worked together to evacuate the surrounding businesses since the leak couldn't be stopped.

Authorities say the shopping center will be closed until repairs are made.

"Firefighters are taking preventative measures and monitoring surrounding residences and businesses to ensure they are not in any immediate danger," the fire department said in a release.

The fire department said no injuries were reported and no car was on the scene when crews arrived.