Great Dismal Swamp Trail improvements set to begin in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Work is scheduled to start to improve the Great Dismal Swamp Trail.

The work will be done at the Ballahack Boat Ramp.

The gravel parking lot will be paved and 15 parking spaces will be added.

A rest facility, covered picnic tables, bike rack, landscaping, and new signage will also be added.

This will all cost about $650,000 from state and local funding.

The goal is to improve access to the trail and provide necessary amenities for users.

“We know that this Dismal Swamp Trail is really important to the residents of Chesapeake and we want to make sure we bring visitors along as well. So these improvements, we feel, will be able to achieve those goals," said Chesapeake Public Works Department Public Information Coordinator Allison Harper.

"The Ballahack Boat Ramp Road area improvement project is a project the Department of Public Works and the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism are working together on," said Harper.

The boat ramp will be closed while work is being done.

Work is expected to be completed in February of 2024.