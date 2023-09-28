Halloween display in Chesapeake gets mixed reactions from community members

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Halloween is still more than a month away. A lot of people across Hampton Roads are already decorating. That includes one home in Chesapeake, but there's some backlash about those decorations.

"I know I just didn't see what I saw."

That was the reaction one Chesapeake woman had when she saw a Halloween display in the area of Shell Road and George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.

News 3 Viewer Halloween display in Chesapeake

The woman did not want to go on camera, but she's concerned for children in the area.

"This is a major intersection here in Deep Creek," she said. "There's a high school and elementary school and middle school. The buses drive up and down here."

Leondra Head/WTKR Area of Shell Road and George Washington Highway in Chesapeake

The woman told News 3 she called police, and reported the display.

"The nice officer called me back and said there was nothing against the law that they were doing," she said.

There's not much police can do since the display is on private property.

The property owners did not want to be interviewed, but a neighbor across the street, Nita White, said she sees nothing wrong with the display.

"I look at it every night, and I just think it's beautiful," White said. "I think she's done a great job."

Leondra Head/WTKR Nita White

White was in disbelief when she heard someone had an issue with the display.

"It's Halloween and people are decorating," she said. "There's worse things that people can complain about. People are out here just trying to have some fun."

Experts recommend talking to children about Halloween displays they might see and reminding them that they're not real.

