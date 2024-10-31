Motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake results in 1 dead: VSP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake leaves one man dead after the driver was driving at high speeds down the eastbound ramp, according to Virginia State police.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle, Joshua A. Brown, lost control of his motorcycle, dropped the vehicle to ground, and was subsequently thrown off.

Brown suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Portsmouth Naval Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

This is an active investigation and News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available.