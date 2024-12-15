Watch Now
Chesapeake

Multiple fire departments put out blaze in southern Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire at a home off Ballahack Road in Chesapeake early Saturday morning.

Crews from the Chesapeake Fire Department along with Naval Support Annex Northwest Fire Department, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Moyock, North Carolina, Fire Department responded.

A social media post from the Chesapeake Fire Department said the home had working smoke detectors that alerted the people inside. They all got out safely.

One person on the scene had a minor burn injury that did not require hospitalization.

